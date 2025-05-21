Left Menu

Simranjit Kaur Steps into the Professional Boxing Ring

Simranjit Kaur, a former World championship bronze medallist and two-time Asian Championship medallist, has decided to go professional. She joins hands with promoters Roy Jones Jr. and Mandeep Jangra, following a tradition set by other Indian boxing greats like Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan.

Simranjit Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

This move makes Simranjit the third Indian boxer this year, behind Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal, to transition into the professional boxing arena. Her decision is influenced by her success, like finishing second in the National Championship 65kg category in March.

This move makes Simranjit the third Indian boxer this year, behind Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal, to transition into the professional boxing arena. Her decision is influenced by her success, like finishing second in the National Championship 65kg category in March.

Simranjit aspires to achieve international recognition for India in the professional circuit, following in the footsteps of Indian boxing champions like Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan who also transitioned from amateur to professional boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

