Simranjit Kaur Steps into the Professional Boxing Ring

Simranjit Kaur, a former World championship bronze medallist and seasoned competitor, has made the bold decision to turn professional in the boxing world. At 29, she signs on with former American boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. and Indian professional Mandeep Jangra.

This move makes Simranjit the third Indian boxer this year, behind Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal, to transition into the professional boxing arena. Her decision is influenced by her success, like finishing second in the National Championship 65kg category in March.

Simranjit aspires to achieve international recognition for India in the professional circuit, following in the footsteps of Indian boxing champions like Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan who also transitioned from amateur to professional boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)