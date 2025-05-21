Left Menu

Olympic Scandal: Gatsalov Charged in Russian Doping Plot

Former Olympic wrestler Khadjimourat Gatsalov faces doping charges within Russia's state-backed scheme. The 2004 Athens gold medalist and victor over future UFC champion Daniel Cormier is linked to banned substance use following evidence from key investigations. Gatsalov is barred from coaching amidst ongoing legal actions.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Khadjimourat Gatsalov, a former Olympic champion in wrestling, has been charged with doping in connection with Russia's state-backed cheating practices, officials announced on Wednesday.

Gatsalov, known for his triumph over Daniel Cormier in the 2004 Athens Olympics, tested positive for ipamorelin in 2015. This follows comprehensive investigations conducted by Richard McLaren and the World Anti-Doping Agency, revealing extensive wrongdoing supported by data from the Moscow laboratory.

As a result, at 42, Gatsalov faces a provisional suspension that disqualifies him from coaching or participating in events nationally and internationally. This decision comes after securing his fifth world title in 2013, just two years before the controversial positive test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

