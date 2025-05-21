Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Falls Short at French Open Qualifiers

India's top singles player, Sumit Nagal, lost in the second round of the French Open singles qualifying to Austria's Jurij Rodionov. Despite a spirited effort to recover, Nagal was defeated 2-6, 4-6, failing to secure a spot in the Grand Slam's main draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:41 IST
Sumit Nagal Falls Short at French Open Qualifiers
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • France

In a disappointing turn of events at the French Open, Sumit Nagal, India's premier singles tennis player, was ousted in the second round of the singles qualifying. The player succumbed to Austria's Jurij Rodionov with scores of 2-6, 4-6, effectively ending his bid for a spot in the main draw at Roland Garros.

Nagal, who holds a world ranking of 170, was unable to overcome the challenge posed by the 225th-ranked Rodionov, ending his prospects of competing in the Grand Slam's singles main draw this year. The match, which lasted one hour and 29 minutes, saw Nagal falter despite initial confidence gained from his first-round victory over American Mitchell Krueger.

After losing the first set, Nagal fought back in the second, grabbing a critical break to level scores at 4-4. Nevertheless, his effort was in vain as he dropped serve in the 10th game, thus marking his exit from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025