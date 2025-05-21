Sumit Nagal Falls Short at French Open Qualifiers
India's top singles player, Sumit Nagal, lost in the second round of the French Open singles qualifying to Austria's Jurij Rodionov. Despite a spirited effort to recover, Nagal was defeated 2-6, 4-6, failing to secure a spot in the Grand Slam's main draw.
In a disappointing turn of events at the French Open, Sumit Nagal, India's premier singles tennis player, was ousted in the second round of the singles qualifying. The player succumbed to Austria's Jurij Rodionov with scores of 2-6, 4-6, effectively ending his bid for a spot in the main draw at Roland Garros.
Nagal, who holds a world ranking of 170, was unable to overcome the challenge posed by the 225th-ranked Rodionov, ending his prospects of competing in the Grand Slam's singles main draw this year. The match, which lasted one hour and 29 minutes, saw Nagal falter despite initial confidence gained from his first-round victory over American Mitchell Krueger.
After losing the first set, Nagal fought back in the second, grabbing a critical break to level scores at 4-4. Nevertheless, his effort was in vain as he dropped serve in the 10th game, thus marking his exit from the tournament.
