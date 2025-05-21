Arsenal's Defensive Setback: Timber and Saliba Sidelined
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that full-back Jurrien Timber has undergone ankle surgery and center-back William Saliba will miss the final game of the season with a hamstring injury. Both players are expected to be out for several weeks, impacting Arsenal's defensive lineup.
Arsenal's defensive lineup faces challenges as manager Mikel Arteta announced that Jurrien Timber has undergone ankle surgery, sidelining the full-back for several weeks. This update came on Wednesday following Timber's absence in Arsenal's recent 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.
In addition, center-back William Saliba has been ruled out of the club's final game of the Premier League season against Southampton, due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Newcastle match. With Saliba having played more minutes than any other Arsenal outfield player this season, his absence is a significant blow to the team.
Arsenal, currently positioned to finish second for the third consecutive season, will need to manage these injuries as they conclude their league campaign against relegated Southampton on Sunday.
