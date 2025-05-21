Record-Breaking Ascent: Scaling Everest in Record Time

A British team of climbers achieved a record-breaking feat by ascending Mount Everest in under a week from their departure in London. Guided by expert Lukas Furtenbach, the climbers reached the peak using innovative methods.

The success is attributed to meticulous preparation, including the use of hypoxia tents and xenon gas treatments. These techniques enhanced acclimatization, making the climb safer and more efficient, according to Furtenbach, who spoke from Everest's base camp.

This advancement in climbing strategy lowers the time climbers spend away from home and reduces costs, revolutionizing the traditional lengthy acclimatization process. Meanwhile, hundreds more are poised to attempt the summit before the season ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)