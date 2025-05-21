Left Menu

Record-Breaking Ascent: Scaling Everest in Record Time

A team of British climbers, guided by expert Lukas Furtenbach, reached Mount Everest's summit in record time thanks to advanced preparation techniques. Utilizing xenon gas treatment and hypoxia training, the climbers achieved the ascent less than a week after departing from London, minimizing time and costs typically associated with such expeditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:46 IST
Record-Breaking Ascent: Scaling Everest in Record Time
A British team of climbers achieved a record-breaking feat by ascending Mount Everest in under a week from their departure in London. Guided by expert Lukas Furtenbach, the climbers reached the peak using innovative methods.

The success is attributed to meticulous preparation, including the use of hypoxia tents and xenon gas treatments. These techniques enhanced acclimatization, making the climb safer and more efficient, according to Furtenbach, who spoke from Everest's base camp.

This advancement in climbing strategy lowers the time climbers spend away from home and reduces costs, revolutionizing the traditional lengthy acclimatization process. Meanwhile, hundreds more are poised to attempt the summit before the season ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

