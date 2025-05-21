GT's Middle Order in Spotlight as Jos Buttler Exits: A Chance for Rising Stars
With Jos Buttler set to leave for national duty, Gujarat Titans face an exposed middle order entering the knockout phase. As top-order stalwarts Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Buttler have led their campaign, assistant coach Matthew Wade sees this as a potential opportunity for others to make an impactful contribution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Titans face a test as star player Jos Buttler exits for national duty before the playoffs. The team's assistant coach, Matthew Wade, sees this as a chance for others to emerge as impactful contributors.
GT's campaign has benefited significantly from the trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Buttler, each scoring over 500 runs. However, Wade remains unfazed, expressing confidence in the squad's depth and preparedness.
As the top-placed team prepares to face the eliminated Lucknow Super Giants, Wade warns that teams without playoff pressure can be unpredictable and dangerous.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Balancing Act: UNSC's Quiet Resolve Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Strengthening Ties Through AI: Taiwan's Diplomatic and Trade Mission to Texas
Diplomats Ditch Briefings for Braziers: Inside Zimbabwe's Culinary Challenge
Cummins Shines as SRH's Aggressive Strategy Falters in IPL
India Halts Indus Treaty in Diplomatic Push Post-Pahalgam Attack