GT's Middle Order in Spotlight as Jos Buttler Exits: A Chance for Rising Stars

Gujarat Titans face a test as star player Jos Buttler exits for national duty before the playoffs. The team's assistant coach, Matthew Wade, sees this as a chance for others to emerge as impactful contributors.

GT's campaign has benefited significantly from the trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Buttler, each scoring over 500 runs. However, Wade remains unfazed, expressing confidence in the squad's depth and preparedness.

As the top-placed team prepares to face the eliminated Lucknow Super Giants, Wade warns that teams without playoff pressure can be unpredictable and dangerous.

(With inputs from agencies.)