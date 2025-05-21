Suryakumar's Blazing 73* Boosts Mumbai Indians in High-Stakes Wankhede Clash

Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating unbeaten 73 runs off 43 balls anchored Mumbai Indians to a formidable 180/5 as they faced Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The full house in Mumbai witnessed an electrifying innings that left the Delhi-based team eyeing a chase of 181 to stay in playoff contention.

Winning the toss, Delhi Capitals' interim captain Faf du Plessis opted to field first. Despite some early setbacks, including the dismissal of Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma for a mere five runs and an unsteady start from the opening pair, the home team managed to recover significantly thanks to Suryakumar's innings. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma couldn't capitalize initially, while Mukesh Kumar's pace saw off Will Jacks and Rickelton.

In the latter stages, Suryakumar, supported by Naman Dhir's rapid 24* off 8 balls, ensured Mumbai posted a competitive total. Meanwhile, Delhi's bowlers, including Mukesh Kumar who claimed two wickets, aimed to restrict the runs but faced challenges closing the innings strong. As the second innings began, all eyes turned to Delhi's batters and their uphill battle at Wankhede.

