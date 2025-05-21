Left Menu

Suryakumar's Blazing 73* Boosts Mumbai Indians in High-Stakes Wankhede Clash

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73 propelled Mumbai Indians to a competitive 180/5 against Delhi Capitals. Faf du Plessis, leading Delhi, chose to bowl first. Mumbai lost early wickets but Suryakumar's innings steadied the team. Delhi Capitals need 181 to keep playoff hopes alive at Wankhede Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:04 IST
Suryakumar's Blazing 73* Boosts Mumbai Indians in High-Stakes Wankhede Clash
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating unbeaten 73 runs off 43 balls anchored Mumbai Indians to a formidable 180/5 as they faced Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The full house in Mumbai witnessed an electrifying innings that left the Delhi-based team eyeing a chase of 181 to stay in playoff contention.

Winning the toss, Delhi Capitals' interim captain Faf du Plessis opted to field first. Despite some early setbacks, including the dismissal of Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma for a mere five runs and an unsteady start from the opening pair, the home team managed to recover significantly thanks to Suryakumar's innings. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma couldn't capitalize initially, while Mukesh Kumar's pace saw off Will Jacks and Rickelton.

In the latter stages, Suryakumar, supported by Naman Dhir's rapid 24* off 8 balls, ensured Mumbai posted a competitive total. Meanwhile, Delhi's bowlers, including Mukesh Kumar who claimed two wickets, aimed to restrict the runs but faced challenges closing the innings strong. As the second innings began, all eyes turned to Delhi's batters and their uphill battle at Wankhede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025