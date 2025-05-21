Teen Cricket Phenom Vaibhav Suryavanshi: A Star in the Making

Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund has hailed 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a promising future star after his impressive debut in the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals. The teenage phenomenon made headlines during the 18th IPL season, especially with a spectacular 58-ball century against the formidable Gujarat Titans.

On Tuesday, Suryavanshi defied his usual aggressive style while chasing Chennai Super Kings' formidable 188-run target. Displaying maturity and calculated aggression, he scored a quickfire 57 off 33 balls at a strike rate of 172.23, guiding the Royals to a convincing nine-wicket win. Despite getting a few balls during the powerplay, he managed to accelerate, answering critics of his skills against spin.

Fearlessly taking on Chennai's elite spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, Suryavanshi's powerful strokes, including towering sixes, underline his immense potential. By the season's end, he accumulated 252 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.00 and an outstanding strike rate of 206.56, highlighting him as a rising force in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)