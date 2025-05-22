Delhi Capitals' IPL Journey: A Tale of Highs and Heartbreak

Delhi Capitals (DC) stormed into the IPL 2025 season, winning four of their first six matches. However, their momentum faltered after a 59-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), marking their fifth loss in the last six matches and dashing their playoff hopes, according to ESPNcricinfo. Key to their struggles was a lack of consistency in the batting lineup.

Head coach Hemang Badani highlighted changes in the opening pair as a significant issue. Despite trying multiple combinations including Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, and Abishek Porel, the openers averaged a meager 19.23 runs. Badani noted the importance of a stable opening partnership as many other teams capitalized on strong starts.

Individual performances, like Karun Nair's 89-run blitz against MI, and KL Rahul's unbeaten 112 against Gujarat Titans, briefly uplifted the team. However, weaknesses in the later stages, coupled with inconsistent bowling in crucial overs, let opponents capitalize. The absence of captain Axar Patel further handicapped the team, limiting their strategic options against formidable foes.

(With inputs from agencies.)