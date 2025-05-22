Left Menu

Rafael Nadal: Embracing Life Beyond the Court's Glory

Rafael Nadal reflects on life after retirement, stressing contentment in a pain-free life without tennis. As the French Open begins post-Nadal, he enjoys family and new endeavors. Nadal praises current and emerging tennis talents while cherishing his career's emotional milestones over trophies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:01 IST
Rafael Nadal
  • Country:
  • France

As the French Open unfolds without Rafael Nadal for the first time since his retirement, the tournament marks a significant era shift, missing its most dominant champion. Nadal, the 14-time winner, declares contentment in retirement, relishing a normal, pain-free lifestyle after enduring chronic injuries.

Expressing no longing for competition, he shares his journey to embrace life post-tennis, allocating time to family, his academy, and new projects. Nadal finds freedom beyond the sports demands, holding no regrets about his career trajectory. He underscores his fulfilled life beyond tennis's confines.

Nadal identifies future tennis stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as defining the sport now, alongside emerging talents Holger Rune, Jack Draper, and Jakub Mensik. Reflecting, Nadal values his passion and resilience through challenges as his career's richest rewards, beyond the trophies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

