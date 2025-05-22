Left Menu

Rising Stars at French Open 2024: The Next Generation of Tennis Champions

The French Open 2024 men's singles event sees emerging stars like Jack Draper, with improved performances in recent claycourt seasons, aiming for success. Other notable contenders include Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti, and Holger Rune, each bringing unique strengths and recent accolades to the Grand Slam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:34 IST
Jack Draper

The upcoming French Open 2024 promises thrilling matches as rising stars challenge seasoned champions for the men's singles title. Prominent among the contenders is Britain's Jack Draper, currently ranked 5th. Draper has shown significant improvement in claycourt performance this season, highlighting a notable victory at Indian Wells.

Norwegian Casper Ruud, known for his formidable claycourt capabilities, is eager to address unfinished business as a two-time French Open runner-up. Riding on his latest Masters win in Madrid, Ruud aims for another Grand Slam showing, leveraging his impressive endurance in best-of-five-set matches.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Denmark's Holger Rune also bring solid form to the tournament. Musetti gained attention with a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, while Rune's early success in Barcelona this season was marred by later struggles with health. As the matches unfold, tennis fans can anticipate exhilarating performances from these determined athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

