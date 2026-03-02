Left Menu

South Korea and Singapore Forge Stronger Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong held a summit to boost cooperation in artificial intelligence and nuclear energy. They announced negotiations to upgrade the 2006 free trade agreement and signed MOUs on small modular reactors, AI, and space technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong convened for a landmark summit to enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence and nuclear energy during Lee's state visit to Singapore.

In a joint press conference, the leaders declared the commencement of negotiations to refine their existing free trade agreement, active since 2006. They also formalized five memoranda of understanding (MOUs) concerning small modular reactors, AI, and other scientific sectors like quantum and space technologies, as announced by South Korea's Blue House.

The partnership extends to investment collaborations involving Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, Temasek, and its arm Seviora Group, with Korea Development Bank, suggesting deeper economic ties. The leaders stressed the historical significance of Singapore as a diplomatic venue and shared views on issues like Middle East security, voicing hope for restored peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

