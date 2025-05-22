Alcaraz Ready to Defend French Open Title with Confidence

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up to defend his French Open title in Paris after marking a significant victory over world number one Jannik Sinner in Rome.

This victory completes his collection of elite claycourt titles, a feat shared with legends like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Speaking after his Rome win, Alcaraz expressed confidence in his tennis path, ready for Roland Garros.

Despite past injuries and competition pressure, Alcaraz is focused on enjoying the game and is determined to show good tennis as Roland Garros kicks off.

(With inputs from agencies.)