Alcaraz Ready to Defend French Open Title with Confidence

Carlos Alcaraz prepares for his French Open title defense after defeating world number one Jannik Sinner in Rome, thereby securing all three key claycourt ATP Masters 1000 titles. Despite past injuries, Alcaraz shows renewed confidence and focuses on enjoying the game without pressure from rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:40 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up to defend his French Open title in Paris after marking a significant victory over world number one Jannik Sinner in Rome.

This victory completes his collection of elite claycourt titles, a feat shared with legends like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Speaking after his Rome win, Alcaraz expressed confidence in his tennis path, ready for Roland Garros.

Despite past injuries and competition pressure, Alcaraz is focused on enjoying the game and is determined to show good tennis as Roland Garros kicks off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

