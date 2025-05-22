Left Menu

India Revamps Sports Leagues for Global Olympics Ambitions

India is integrating a league culture into 13 sports, aiming to boost its sporting ecosystem and become a global powerhouse by the 2036 Olympics. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has updated financial assistance schemes and introduced measures for grassroots and athlete development, seeking high-performance outcomes through strategic planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:34 IST
India Revamps Sports Leagues for Global Olympics Ambitions
12th edition the Mountain Terrain Biking, Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to boost its sports ecosystem, India is set to introduce a league culture across 13 major sports, including basketball, badminton, boxing, and archery. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced these developments as part of a broader strategy aiming for global sporting prowess and ambitions to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Currently, leagues operate in sports such as hockey, kabaddi, shooting, and yogasana, with plans underway for cycling and rugby. Newly planned leagues will cover basketball, badminton, archery, and others. A revision of assistance schemes has enhanced financial support for national championships and international tournaments, reflecting rising infrastructure and training costs.

Significant increases in salaries for coaches and athlete dietary allowances are set to bolster the training landscape. A focused effort on grassroots development mandates that National Sports Federations allocate a portion of their budget to junior and youth sectors, including training at accredited academies under the supervision of a High Performance Director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

