Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL Showdown
Gujarat Titans, led by skipper Shubman Gill, opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their latest IPL match. With a playoff berth secured, GT decided to stick with their winning eleven. Meanwhile, LSG, already out of contention, introduced right-arm pacer Akash Deep to their lineup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In the latest Indian Premier League matchup, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill selected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants after winning the toss on Thursday.
Gujarat Titans, who have confidently secured a playoff position, decided to retain their consistent lineup without any changes.
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, unable to qualify for the playoffs, made a strategic adjustment by including right-arm fast bowler Akash Deep in their squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat Titans
- Shubman Gill
- Lucknow Super Giants
- IPL
- playoffs
- Akash Deep
- toss
- cricket
- skipper
- lineup
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Kings Opt to Bat First Against Delhi Capitals Amidst Rain Delayed Toss
Kusal Mendis Steps Up as Jos Buttler's IPL Playoffs Replacement
Venues for IPL playoffs will be announced at a later stage: BCCI.
RCB Looks to Extend Impressive Away Record in IPL Playoffs
Gujarat Titans Eye Strategic Advantage as Playoffs Loom