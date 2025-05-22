Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL Showdown

In the latest Indian Premier League matchup, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill selected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants after winning the toss on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans, who have confidently secured a playoff position, decided to retain their consistent lineup without any changes.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, unable to qualify for the playoffs, made a strategic adjustment by including right-arm fast bowler Akash Deep in their squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)