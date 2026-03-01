India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:35 IST
India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Indies
- Toss
- Super Eights
- T20 World Cup
- Kolkata
- Cricket
- Bowling
- Strategy
- Match
ALSO READ
Chakravarthy's Breakthrough: India's T20 World Cup Chase Intensifies
South Africa's Unyielding Streak: A Juggernaut Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup
Sikandar Raza Shines Despite Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Exit
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in New Delhi.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to sit on dharna in Kolkata on March 6 against 'arbitrary deletions' under SIR: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.