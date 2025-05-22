Luka Modric: A Legendary Farewell from Real Madrid

Real Madrid's star midfielder, Luka Modric, is set to leave the club following the Club World Cup, marking the end of an era. At 39, Modric departs after a prolific period since joining in 2012, during which he became the most decorated player in the club's history.

The Croatian talent accumulated an impressive 28 titles with the team, including six European Cups, becoming a key figure during one of Real Madrid's most successful phases. Although he played fewer minutes recently under coach Carlo Ancelotti, his influence was unmistakable.

A tribute is planned during Madrid's final league game against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Club President Florentino Pérez lauded Modric as a legendary figure whose football entranced fans globally. Modric's legacy at Real Madrid is secured with 590 appearances and multiple individual accolades, including the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's best men's player award in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)