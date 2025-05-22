Left Menu

Red Alert: World Table Tennis Championships Hit by Bright Table Backlash

Table tennis players at the World Championships in Doha are struggling with red-colored tables, causing visibility issues. Traditional colors are being replaced, leaving players like Norwegian Borgar Haug displeased. The dazzling effect is making some athletes resort to sunglasses during games. The finals are set for May 25.

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:04 IST
Red Alert: World Table Tennis Championships Hit by Bright Table Backlash
Table tennis players at the World Championships in Doha are up in arms over the unconventional red tables, which are causing visibility problems during matches. Traditionally blue or dark green, the new red-colored tables are creating a glare that has players seeing red.

Norwegian player Borgar Haug has expressed his concerns, stating the red tables produce a dazzling effect when the light hits them, leading players to lose sight of the ball. Some athletes have even taken to wearing sunglasses to cope with the bright conditions.

This concern is shared across the board, with Swedish player Truls Moregard noting that no players have experienced competing on red tables before. As players adapt to these new conditions, the finals in Doha are set to take place on May 25.

