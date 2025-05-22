Left Menu

Players Turn Heads as Red Tables Shake Up World Table Tennis Championships

The World Table Tennis Championships in Doha have sparked discontent among players due to the unprecedented red tables. Normally accustomed to blue, dark green, or black surfaces, some players are struggling to adapt to the glare and dazzling effect, with some resorting to wearing sunglasses during matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:27 IST
Players Turn Heads as Red Tables Shake Up World Table Tennis Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected twist at the World Table Tennis Championships, players have been caught off guard by the choice of red tables, a deviation from the traditional blue, dark green, or black surfaces. The vibrantly colored tables have caused visibility issues, leading to squinting and frustration among participants.

Norwegian player Borgar Haug voiced his concerns, citing the dazzling effect of the tables when light hits them, making it difficult to see the ball clearly. State broadcaster NRK captured Haug's grievances, emphasizing the unusual nature of the situation.

Swedish player Truls Moregard highlighted the novelty of playing on red tables, with the finals set to take place in Doha on May 25. The surprising color scheme has even driven some players to wear sunglasses inside the training hall to mitigate the brightness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025