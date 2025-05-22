Players Turn Heads as Red Tables Shake Up World Table Tennis Championships

In an unexpected twist at the World Table Tennis Championships, players have been caught off guard by the choice of red tables, a deviation from the traditional blue, dark green, or black surfaces. The vibrantly colored tables have caused visibility issues, leading to squinting and frustration among participants.

Norwegian player Borgar Haug voiced his concerns, citing the dazzling effect of the tables when light hits them, making it difficult to see the ball clearly. State broadcaster NRK captured Haug's grievances, emphasizing the unusual nature of the situation.

Swedish player Truls Moregard highlighted the novelty of playing on red tables, with the finals set to take place in Doha on May 25. The surprising color scheme has even driven some players to wear sunglasses inside the training hall to mitigate the brightness.

(With inputs from agencies.)