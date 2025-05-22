Thrilling Finish: Olav Kooij's Sprint Victory at Giro d'Italia Stage 12

In an exhilarating sprint finish, Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij clinched victory in stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday. Kooij overcame fellow Dutchman Casper van Uden in the final moments of the race, while Mexico's Isaac del Toro maintained his stronghold on the overall lead.

Kooij benefited from a strategic lead out by his teammate Wout van Aert, ultimately overtaking Van Uden, who had previously bested him during stage four. Van Aert lauded Kooij's performance, noting the team's power and strategy were crucial to the win.

Meanwhile, Briton Ben Turner secured third place, following one-time race leader Mads Pedersen. Despite a breakaway attempt, the peloton reeled in riders in the final stretch. Tactics dominated the closing kilometers, propelling Kooij to a well-earned victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)