England Dominate with Centuries Galore in One-Off Test Against Zimbabwe

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, England's top-order batsmen dominated Zimbabwe on the first day of their one-off test match at Trent Bridge. Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope each scored centuries, propelling the home side to a colossal 498 for three by the end of the day's play.

Duckett delivered an explosive innings with 140 runs off just 134 balls, while Crawley's patient 124 off 171 balls provided solid support. Ollie Pope remained not out at 169, steadying the innings alongside Harry Brook who added 10 runs by the close of play. The English batsmen capitalized on Zimbabwe's inconsistent seam attack, maintaining an impressive run rate of 5.66 per over.

Joe Root crossed a significant personal milestone, surpassing 13,000 test runs, before his dismissal for 34. With England eyeing a strong first-innings lead, Pope looks to achieve his highest test score as the team prepares for upcoming series against India and the Ashes tour to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)