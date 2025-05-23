Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games and Doping in Swimming

Olympic swimmer Cam McEvoy has criticized the record claimed by Kristian Gkolomeev during the Enhanced Games, where performance-enhancing drugs are permitted, calling it irrelevant to the sport. Gkolomeev's 50m freestyle time of 20.89 seconds surpassed previous records, sparking controversy.

McEvoy argues that Gkolomeev's achievement lacks validity, as it involved doping and the use of a banned body suit. He emphasized that such practices have no bearing on official competitions or international rankings. Swimming's governing body and the World Anti-Doping Agency condemned the Enhanced Games for promoting shortcuts.

The Australian athlete expressed concerns over the health risks tied to performance-enhancing drugs. With the Enhanced Games set for May next year in Las Vegas, McEvoy highlighted the need to prioritize athlete safety over performance gains, cautioning against potential long-term health consequences.

