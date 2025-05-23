Gujarat Titans: Middle Order Steps Up in Crucial IPL Match

In a gripping IPL encounter, the Gujarat Titans demonstrated depth in their lineup despite a 33-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. While the top order, featuring prolific scorers Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler, has powered their campaign, it was the underutilized middle order that captured attention.

Facing a daunting target of 236, Gujarat's middle order, led by Shahrukh Khan with 57 runs and Sherfane Rutherford's swift 38, showed promise after the top three wickets fell early. This display highlights the team's resilience and potential as they eye a second title.

Rutherford's consistent performance and Shahrukh's timely contribution underscore Gujarat's readiness for playoff challenges, especially with Buttler's upcoming absence due to national commitments. The middle order's recent form alleviates concerns about depth, boosting the Titans' confidence moving forward.

