Raiza Dhillon Shines with Silver at ISSF Junior World Cup

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, India's Raiza Dhillon clinched a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 in Suhl, Germany, according to Olympics.com. She hit 51 targets out of a possible 60 in the final shooting round, securing her position just behind Britain's Phoebe Bodley-Scott, who landed 53 shots.

Bodley-Scott's win marked her second gold medal in this category at Suhl, replicating her triumph from three years ago. Annabella Hettmer of Germany secured the bronze with 38 shots. Earlier, Dhillon qualified for the six-woman final round with a score of 116, finishing second among the competitors.

In other events, Indian shooters Vanshika Tiwari, Yashasvi Rathore, and Mohika Sisodiya ranked 15th, 19th, and 28th, respectively, in the skeet qualifiers. In the men's skeet, Harmehar Singh Lally narrowly missed the finals by a single shot, placing seventh with a score of 117 in the qualifiers.

Additionally, Zorawar Singh Bedi, Ishaan Singh Libra, Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya, and Atul Singh Rajawat finished 29th, 35th, 38th, and 54th, respectively. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India's Urva Chaudhary and Chirag Sharma missed a bronze medal match entry by finishing fifth in the qualifiers with a score of 576-14x, only a single bulls' eye away from the fourth-place Italian pair.

India topped the medal standings at Suhl with three medals, including Adriyan Karmakar's silver in the men's 50m rifle prone and Kanak's gold in the women's 10m air pistol. The Indian contingent at the event comprised 57 members, showcasing a strong representation in junior shooting events. (ANI)

