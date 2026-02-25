Left Menu

Arrest in Germany: Unraveling the High-Profile Madrid Suburb Shooting

A suspect in the murder of ex-Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was arrested in Germany. Portnov, linked to the former pro-Russian president Yanukovich, had moved to Russia following Ukraine's 2014 uprising. He faced subsequent accusations of treason and embezzlement, later dropped. Portnov was also sanctioned by the U.S. in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

A suspect in the murder case of former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov has been apprehended in Germany, according to Spain's National Police. The alleged incident occurred in 2025 outside a school in Madrid's affluent suburb.

Portnov was once a senior aide to Viktor Yanukovich, the pro-Russian Ukrainian president ousted in 2014. The Spanish authorities only divulged that the investigation implicates the detained individual as the shooter. The arrest took place in Heinsberg.

Portnov left for Russia following the 2014 uprising and was investigated in Ukraine for treason and embezzlement, although these charges were later dismissed. The U.S. Treasury added him to its sanctions list in 2021, citing his alleged corrupt ties within Ukraine's judicial system.

