A suspect in the murder case of former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov has been apprehended in Germany, according to Spain's National Police. The alleged incident occurred in 2025 outside a school in Madrid's affluent suburb.

Portnov was once a senior aide to Viktor Yanukovich, the pro-Russian Ukrainian president ousted in 2014. The Spanish authorities only divulged that the investigation implicates the detained individual as the shooter. The arrest took place in Heinsberg.

Portnov left for Russia following the 2014 uprising and was investigated in Ukraine for treason and embezzlement, although these charges were later dismissed. The U.S. Treasury added him to its sanctions list in 2021, citing his alleged corrupt ties within Ukraine's judicial system.