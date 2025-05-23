Sai Sudharsan: Gujarat Titans' Key Opener Sets Sights on IPL Glory and India A Tour

Sai Sudharsan, the dynamic opener for Gujarat Titans, celebrates his selection for the upcoming India A tour to England. Despite this opportunity, his immediate goal remains focused on leading his team through the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The 23-year-old, who boasts experience with Surrey and recorded a century in England, has been a standout in the IPL, topping the Orange Cap race with 638 runs over 13 matches. Speaking to reporters, Sudharsan expressed excitement for the dual opportunity, emphasizing the importance of first ensuring his team's success in the IPL.

In a season where Sudharsan, along with teammates Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, formed a formidable top-order trio, the Gujarat Titans faced a test in a high-stakes match against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite an impressive recovery by the middle order, the team fell short by 33 runs. Reflecting on the experience, Sudharsan remains confident that the middle order remains strong and will be crucial in forthcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)