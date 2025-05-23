Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan: Gujarat Titans' Key Opener Sets Sights on IPL Glory and India A Tour

Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans' opener, is excited about his selection for the India A tour of England but remains focused on leading his team to success in the IPL 2025. Currently topping the Orange Cap race with 638 runs, Sudharsan is crucial in his team’s top-order performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:31 IST
Sai Sudharsan: Gujarat Titans' Key Opener Sets Sights on IPL Glory and India A Tour
Sai Sudharsan
  • Country:
  • India

Sai Sudharsan, the dynamic opener for Gujarat Titans, celebrates his selection for the upcoming India A tour to England. Despite this opportunity, his immediate goal remains focused on leading his team through the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The 23-year-old, who boasts experience with Surrey and recorded a century in England, has been a standout in the IPL, topping the Orange Cap race with 638 runs over 13 matches. Speaking to reporters, Sudharsan expressed excitement for the dual opportunity, emphasizing the importance of first ensuring his team's success in the IPL.

In a season where Sudharsan, along with teammates Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, formed a formidable top-order trio, the Gujarat Titans faced a test in a high-stakes match against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite an impressive recovery by the middle order, the team fell short by 33 runs. Reflecting on the experience, Sudharsan remains confident that the middle order remains strong and will be crucial in forthcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025