Akshay Bhatia Shines at Charles Schwab Challenge

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia demonstrated resilience during the Charles Schwab Challenge, ending the first round tied 11th. Despite bogeys on his second nine, Bhatia scored a 3-under 70, revealing his prowess on the course.

Currently ranked 30th globally, Bhatia has a commendable track record this season, including a fourth-place finish at the Hero World Challenge and third at the Players. He managed five birdies, particularly impressive on his first 10 holes, before a challenging bogey on the fourth and fifth.

Elsewhere, competitors like Aaron Rai shot even par, while John Pak led with a 63. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Davis Riley faced their own challenges, with Scheffler tied for 20th after an initial strong start, and Riley ending the day with a 3-over 73 after two double bogeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)