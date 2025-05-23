Gujarat Titans Face Playoff Challenge Without Jos Buttler

In a significant development for the Gujarat Titans, star batter Jos Buttler will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs as he returns to England for an ODI series against the West Indies. Sherfane Rutherford, another key player for the team, has acknowledged the "big loss" of Buttler, who has been instrumental with 533 runs in 13 matches.

Despite the setback, Rutherford expressed confidence in the remaining squad's ability to step up. He stressed the importance of players assuming responsibility and focusing on their own performances rather than relying on others. This is seen as an opportunity for them to showcase their skills and fill the void left by Buttler.

Kusal Mendis from Sri Lanka has been called upon to replace Buttler in the Gujarat Titans lineup. Meanwhile, the team continues to lead the IPL points table with 18 points from 9 wins in 13 matches. Their last league game is set against Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni, on May 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

