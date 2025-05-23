Left Menu

The 2025 French Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Comparisons

The 2025 French Open boasts a total prize fund of 56.352 million euros, a 5.21% increase from 2024. Men's and Women's singles champions will earn 2.55 million euros each. The prize money hike is part of a broader trend seen across Grand Slam tournaments, where players have advocated for higher payouts.

Updated: 23-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:02 IST
The French Open, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, has announced an increased prize pool for 2025. The total prize money for this year's tournament is set at 56.352 million euros, marking a 5.21% rise from the previous year.

In the singles category, both male and female champions will receive 2.55 million euros each, a notable increase as compared to the 2024 payout. This trend of increased prize money has been observed across other Grand Slam tournaments, where players have demanded better earnings.

Prize distributions for doubles and mixed doubles have also seen hikes, reflecting a push to ensure equitable compensation across different formats. With the main fixtures running from May 25 to June 8, the French Open continues to be a significant event on the international tennis calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

