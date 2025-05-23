Left Menu

Lucknow Super Giants Boost Confidence with Victory over Gujarat Titans

The Lucknow Super Giants' decisive win against the Gujarat Titans bolstered their confidence in the IPL 2025 season. With Avesh Khan expressing optimism for future matches, the victory at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium highlighted LSG's determination to end the season positively.

Updated: 23-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:05 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a significant victory against the league leaders Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 64th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, registering a 33-run triumph at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite the defeat, GT remains at the top of the IPL points table with nine wins and 18 points from 13 matches. In contrast, LSG is in sixth place with six victories, seven losses, and 12 points. Addressing the post-match press conference, Avesh Khan expressed the team's renewed confidence after the win, emphasizing their goal to finish the season strongly.

Avesh Khan, who played a pivotal role in the win, reflected on his performance, having taken two wickets in 3.5 overs despite conceding 51 runs. Acknowledging the challenging circumstances of the match, he focused on executing his strategy and maintaining composure under pressure, aiming to contribute to the team's success.

