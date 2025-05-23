Left Menu

Harry Brook's Stellar Performance Captures Atherton's Admiration Amid Trent Bridge Test

Former England cricket captain Michael Atherton is captivated by Harry Brook's dynamic 58-run innings in the Test against Zimbabwe, which played a pivotal role in England's solid 565/6 declaration. With his impressive form, Brook, England's new white-ball captain, demonstrates potential against upcoming rivals Australia in The Ashes.

Harry Brook in action (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
England's former cricket captain Michael Atherton lauded Harry Brook's exceptional 58-run performance on the second day of the Test against Zimbabwe, highlighting Brook's impactful contributions to England's commanding 565/6 position at Trent Bridge.

Atherton noted that England's top three - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope - set the stage before Brook's explosive knock, showcasing six fours and three sixes, added critical momentum.

Atherton also remarked on Brook's adaptability facing Australia in The Ashes. Meanwhile, Brook, now England's white-ball captain, is lauded for his leadership and form in batting, exemplified by his stellar series against Australia last year.

