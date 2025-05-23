Harry Brook's Stellar Performance Captures Atherton's Admiration Amid Trent Bridge Test

England's former cricket captain Michael Atherton lauded Harry Brook's exceptional 58-run performance on the second day of the Test against Zimbabwe, highlighting Brook's impactful contributions to England's commanding 565/6 position at Trent Bridge.

Atherton noted that England's top three - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope - set the stage before Brook's explosive knock, showcasing six fours and three sixes, added critical momentum.

Atherton also remarked on Brook's adaptability facing Australia in The Ashes. Meanwhile, Brook, now England's white-ball captain, is lauded for his leadership and form in batting, exemplified by his stellar series against Australia last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)