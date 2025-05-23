Golden Departure: Joergen Graabak Waves Goodbye

Norwegian skiing legend Joergen Graabak announced his retirement just nine months before the 2026 Winter Olympics, ending an illustrious career that saw him become a four-time Olympic champion in Nordic combined.

Graabak, 34, has been a central figure in the sport, securing gold in both the individual and team large hill events at the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Olympics. He expressed gratitude for his remarkable journey and is eager for new experiences.

Ivar Stuan, Norway's Combined Sports Director, praised Graabak as the greatest Olympic combined skier. Meanwhile, Norway's Nordic combined team faces challenges ahead, especially following Jarl Magnus Riiber's retirement plans, yet remains appreciative of Graabak's massive contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)