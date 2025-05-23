Left Menu

Golden Departure: Joergen Graabak Waves Goodbye

Joergen Graabak, Norway's four-times Olympic champion in Nordic combined, retires nine months before the 2026 Olympics. Announcing his retirement, he looks forward to new adventures after an illustrious career with notable wins including gold medals at the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:01 IST
Golden Departure: Joergen Graabak Waves Goodbye

Norwegian skiing legend Joergen Graabak announced his retirement just nine months before the 2026 Winter Olympics, ending an illustrious career that saw him become a four-time Olympic champion in Nordic combined.

Graabak, 34, has been a central figure in the sport, securing gold in both the individual and team large hill events at the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Olympics. He expressed gratitude for his remarkable journey and is eager for new experiences.

Ivar Stuan, Norway's Combined Sports Director, praised Graabak as the greatest Olympic combined skier. Meanwhile, Norway's Nordic combined team faces challenges ahead, especially following Jarl Magnus Riiber's retirement plans, yet remains appreciative of Graabak's massive contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025