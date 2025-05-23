Left Menu

Luis Enrique Refutes Cup Final Distraction Claims Ahead of Historic Pursuit

PSG manager Luis Enrique dismisses concerns that the French Cup final versus Stade de Reims will distract from their impending Champions League clash against Inter Milan. With the Ligue 1 and French Super Cup secured, Enrique emphasizes the significance of maintaining focus and making history with a potential treble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:28 IST
Luis Enrique Refutes Cup Final Distraction Claims Ahead of Historic Pursuit
Luis Enrique

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique has firmly dismissed any claims that the French Cup final against Stade de Reims could serve as a distraction before their Champions League showdown with Inter Milan. PSG, already holders of the Ligue 1 and French Super Cup titles this season, are set to face Reims on Saturday before aiming to secure their first Champions League title at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Enrique underscored the significance of the Cup final, expressing that it's a special occasion where details significantly impact results. With no room for distraction in the lead-up to tomorrow's match, Enrique assured that his players are fully committed. "We want to make history from day one. We're here now, and we need to put the icing on the cake," he stated, as PSG eyes a 16th French Cup title and stands as favorites against relegation-threatened Reims.

Amidst the anticipation, Inter has their focus set on a crucial Serie A encounter against Como, with only one point separating them from league leaders Napoli on the season's final day. Enrique reflected, "Sometimes it's better to play tight to the end, so you don't slack off. I'm trying to see what's positive about our schedule," highlighting the competitive spirit that guides his team's preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025