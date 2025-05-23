Luis Enrique Refutes Cup Final Distraction Claims Ahead of Historic Pursuit

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique has firmly dismissed any claims that the French Cup final against Stade de Reims could serve as a distraction before their Champions League showdown with Inter Milan. PSG, already holders of the Ligue 1 and French Super Cup titles this season, are set to face Reims on Saturday before aiming to secure their first Champions League title at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Enrique underscored the significance of the Cup final, expressing that it's a special occasion where details significantly impact results. With no room for distraction in the lead-up to tomorrow's match, Enrique assured that his players are fully committed. "We want to make history from day one. We're here now, and we need to put the icing on the cake," he stated, as PSG eyes a 16th French Cup title and stands as favorites against relegation-threatened Reims.

Amidst the anticipation, Inter has their focus set on a crucial Serie A encounter against Como, with only one point separating them from league leaders Napoli on the season's final day. Enrique reflected, "Sometimes it's better to play tight to the end, so you don't slack off. I'm trying to see what's positive about our schedule," highlighting the competitive spirit that guides his team's preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)