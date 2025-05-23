Gujarat Titans Brace for IPL Playoffs Without Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans are gearing up for the Indian Premier League playoffs without their star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, as he is set to return to England for their home series against West Indies starting May 29. Sherfane Rutherford acknowledges Buttler's absence as a considerable setback for the team.

Buttler has been a pivotal force for the Titans, having scored 533 runs in 13 matches with an impressive average of 66.63 and a strike rate of over 165. His impact at the top of the order has been irreplaceable, but his departure offers a chance for other players to take on more responsibility, as emphasized by Rutherford.

In Buttler's stead, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis joins the squad to fill the void. The Titans currently lead the IPL points table with nine wins out of 13 matches and are set to clash with Chennai Super Kings in their final league game on May 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

