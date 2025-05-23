Javelin Duel: Neeraj Chopra Settles for Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, achieved a second-place finish at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet on Friday. Chopra's best throw was 84.14 meters, falling short of the 85-meter mark in a rare occurrence during his illustrious career.

The meet witnessed German athlete Julian Weber securing victory with an impressive second-round throw of 86.12 meters. Anderson Peters from Grenada claimed the third spot, mirroring their previous positions from the Doha Diamond League event earlier this year.

This event, a significant athletic competition held in Poland, posed challenges under overcast conditions following rain. Despite the setback, Chopra remains a formidable presence in global javelin competitions, with upcoming appearances at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava and the Paris Diamond League.

(With inputs from agencies.)