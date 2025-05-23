Left Menu

Javelin Duel: Neeraj Chopra Settles for Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet, recording a throw of 84.14m. Germany's Julian Weber clinched victory, while Grenada's Anderson Peters secured third. Under challenging conditions, Chopra struggled, marking his rare outing below 85m after his gold at the 2024 Federation Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chorzow | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:47 IST
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • Poland

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, achieved a second-place finish at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet on Friday. Chopra's best throw was 84.14 meters, falling short of the 85-meter mark in a rare occurrence during his illustrious career.

The meet witnessed German athlete Julian Weber securing victory with an impressive second-round throw of 86.12 meters. Anderson Peters from Grenada claimed the third spot, mirroring their previous positions from the Doha Diamond League event earlier this year.

This event, a significant athletic competition held in Poland, posed challenges under overcast conditions following rain. Despite the setback, Chopra remains a formidable presence in global javelin competitions, with upcoming appearances at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava and the Paris Diamond League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

