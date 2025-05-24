Flavio Cobolli's Thrilling Comeback in Hamburg

Italy's rising tennis star, Flavio Cobolli, showcased his resilience and skill by overturning an initial setback to defeat Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry in the Hamburg Open semi-final. Despite trailing behind, Cobolli managed a stunning comeback with a 2-6 7-5 6-4 victory.

As the French Open looms on the horizon, Cobolli demonstrated his tenacity, particularly in the second set where he rebounded from a 3-1 deficit. This triumph propels him to his second final of the season, where he will challenge Andrey Rublev, who has shown formidable form himself.

Rublev, a Russian tennis ace with a solid record in Hamburg, cruised past Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure his spot in the final, with a 6-1 6-4 win. The stage is now set for a thrilling showdown in the Hamburg Open final.

