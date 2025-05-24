Left Menu

Flavio Cobolli's Thrilling Comeback in Hamburg

Flavio Cobolli of Italy staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Tomas Etcheverry in the Hamburg Open semi-final. After losing the first set, Cobolli fought back, winning 2-6 7-5 6-4. He will face Andrey Rublev in the final, who advanced with a straight set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Italy's rising tennis star, Flavio Cobolli, showcased his resilience and skill by overturning an initial setback to defeat Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry in the Hamburg Open semi-final. Despite trailing behind, Cobolli managed a stunning comeback with a 2-6 7-5 6-4 victory.

As the French Open looms on the horizon, Cobolli demonstrated his tenacity, particularly in the second set where he rebounded from a 3-1 deficit. This triumph propels him to his second final of the season, where he will challenge Andrey Rublev, who has shown formidable form himself.

Rublev, a Russian tennis ace with a solid record in Hamburg, cruised past Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure his spot in the final, with a 6-1 6-4 win. The stage is now set for a thrilling showdown in the Hamburg Open final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

