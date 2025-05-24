Left Menu

Rugby Challenge Cup: A Legacy of Champions

This article lists the winners of rugby's Challenge Cup from its inception in the 1996-97 season through the latest victory by Bath over Lyon with a score of 37-12 in the 2024-25 season. It chronicles the triumphs of various teams, capturing the competition's rich history.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2024-25 season, Bath emerged victorious in rugby's prestigious Challenge Cup, defeating Lyon with a commanding 37-12 win. This victory adds another chapter to the storied history of the competition, which has seen numerous teams claim the coveted title.

The Challenge Cup, initiated in the 1996-97 season, records an illustrious list of champions over the years. Teams like Sharks, Toulon, and Montpellier have all held aloft the trophy, showcasing the depth of talent in the rugby world. Notably, teams from across Europe have taken turns at the top.

Curated by Suramya Kaushik from Bengaluru, this list elucidates the myriad champions, including multiple victories by Cardiff Blues, Harlequins, and Northampton Saints. Edited by Ed Osmond, the compilation stands as a testament to rugby's enduring appeal and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

