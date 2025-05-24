Left Menu

Kidambi Srikanth Storms into Malaysia Masters Semi-Finals

Kidambi Srikanth progresses to the Malaysia Masters 2025 semi-finals with a gritty victory over France's Toma Junior Popov. Ranked 65th, Srikanth defeats world No. 18 Popov, marking his first semi-final appearance this year. Srikanth remains India's sole contender as other Indian participants face elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:02 IST
Kidambi Srikanth Storms into Malaysia Masters Semi-Finals
Kidambi Srikanth (Photo/Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a gripping contest at the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament in Bukit Jalil, former world No. 1, Kidambi Srikanth, achieved a hard-fought victory against France's Toma Junior Popov in the quarterfinals, as reported by Olympics.com.

Now ranked 65th in the badminton world, Srikanth overcame the challenge of world No. 18 Popov in a thrilling match that extended to an hour and 14 minutes on Friday. He clinched the final game with a tense 24-22, 17-21, 22-20 scoreline.

This victory marks Srikanth's first semi-final appearance of the year, following his last top-four finish at the Swiss Open Super 300 in March 2024. The Indian shuttler showcased resilience and a fighting spirit, particularly notable as he came from behind in the decider to secure his fourth win over Popov from six encounters.

His determination was evident as he turned the tide in a closely fought first game, where he snatched victory after saving a game point against him. Although Srikanth trailed at significant stages, including a midgame break in the third set, he mounted a remarkable comeback to claim victory.

Looking ahead, Srikanth is set to face Japan's world No. 22 Yushi Tanaka, who earlier triumphed against HS Prannoy in his own round of 16 encounter. Meanwhile, the Indian mixed doubles team, Paris 2024 Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila, concluded their tournament aspirations after falling to China's Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in their quarterfinal clash.

As it stands, Kidambi Srikanth remains the sole representative of Indian hopes at the BWF Super 500 tournament, poised for a thrilling semi-final showdown. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025