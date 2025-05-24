Kidambi Srikanth Storms into Malaysia Masters Semi-Finals

In a gripping contest at the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament in Bukit Jalil, former world No. 1, Kidambi Srikanth, achieved a hard-fought victory against France's Toma Junior Popov in the quarterfinals, as reported by Olympics.com.

Now ranked 65th in the badminton world, Srikanth overcame the challenge of world No. 18 Popov in a thrilling match that extended to an hour and 14 minutes on Friday. He clinched the final game with a tense 24-22, 17-21, 22-20 scoreline.

This victory marks Srikanth's first semi-final appearance of the year, following his last top-four finish at the Swiss Open Super 300 in March 2024. The Indian shuttler showcased resilience and a fighting spirit, particularly notable as he came from behind in the decider to secure his fourth win over Popov from six encounters.

His determination was evident as he turned the tide in a closely fought first game, where he snatched victory after saving a game point against him. Although Srikanth trailed at significant stages, including a midgame break in the third set, he mounted a remarkable comeback to claim victory.

Looking ahead, Srikanth is set to face Japan's world No. 22 Yushi Tanaka, who earlier triumphed against HS Prannoy in his own round of 16 encounter. Meanwhile, the Indian mixed doubles team, Paris 2024 Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila, concluded their tournament aspirations after falling to China's Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in their quarterfinal clash.

As it stands, Kidambi Srikanth remains the sole representative of Indian hopes at the BWF Super 500 tournament, poised for a thrilling semi-final showdown. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)