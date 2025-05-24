Left Menu

Kidambi Srikanth's Triumphant Return to BWF Finals

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth makes a powerful comeback by reaching his first BWF men’s singles final in six years, defeating Japan's Yushi Tanaka at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. This achievement highlights Srikanth's resilience and skill after years of battling form and fitness challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:01 IST
Kidambi Srikanth's Triumphant Return to BWF Finals
Kidambi Srikanth

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has made a triumphant return to the spotlight, reaching his first BWF event men's singles final in six years. He secured a straight-game victory over Japan's Yushi Tanaka at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, displayed exceptional skill, reminiscent of his prior form, using sharp net play and aggressive tactics to defeat world-ranked number 23 Tanaka 21-18, 24-22.

This marks Srikanth's first final appearance on the BWF World Tour since the 2019 India Open, highlighting a significant moment in his career after a difficult period with form and fitness struggles, which saw him slip to world ranking number 65 despite formerly being number one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025