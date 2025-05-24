Kidambi Srikanth's Triumphant Return to BWF Finals
Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth makes a powerful comeback by reaching his first BWF men’s singles final in six years, defeating Japan's Yushi Tanaka at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. This achievement highlights Srikanth's resilience and skill after years of battling form and fitness challenges.
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has made a triumphant return to the spotlight, reaching his first BWF event men's singles final in six years. He secured a straight-game victory over Japan's Yushi Tanaka at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament on Saturday.
The 32-year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, displayed exceptional skill, reminiscent of his prior form, using sharp net play and aggressive tactics to defeat world-ranked number 23 Tanaka 21-18, 24-22.
This marks Srikanth's first final appearance on the BWF World Tour since the 2019 India Open, highlighting a significant moment in his career after a difficult period with form and fitness struggles, which saw him slip to world ranking number 65 despite formerly being number one.
