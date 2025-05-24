Kidambi Srikanth's Triumphant Return to BWF Finals

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has made a triumphant return to the spotlight, reaching his first BWF event men's singles final in six years. He secured a straight-game victory over Japan's Yushi Tanaka at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, displayed exceptional skill, reminiscent of his prior form, using sharp net play and aggressive tactics to defeat world-ranked number 23 Tanaka 21-18, 24-22.

This marks Srikanth's first final appearance on the BWF World Tour since the 2019 India Open, highlighting a significant moment in his career after a difficult period with form and fitness struggles, which saw him slip to world ranking number 65 despite formerly being number one.

