Left Menu

Tough Times: Indian Golfers Miss the Cut at Soudal Open 2025

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat were unable to make the cut at the Soudal Open 2025. Ahlawat improved his score but missed the cut, which was set at one-under, while Sharma ended four-over. Ewen Ferguson leads with 11 under par, as Joost Luiten falls to third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:43 IST
Tough Times: Indian Golfers Miss the Cut at Soudal Open 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat, both representing India, faced disappointment by failing to make the cut at the Soudal Open 2025. The event proved challenging as both players fell short of the required one-under mark.

Veer Ahlawat showcased some improvement in his game, reducing his score from 74 to 69 on the second day, yet it wasn't enough. Meanwhile, Shubhankar Sharma finished his rounds with scores of 74 and 72, totaling four-over and missing the cut.

Scotsman Ewen Ferguson made the headlines by leading the tournament, boasting a remarkable 11 under par after maintaining a bogey-free performance across both initial rounds. Former leader Joost Luiten now holds third position at seven-under.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025