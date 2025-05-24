Tough Times: Indian Golfers Miss the Cut at Soudal Open 2025

Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat, both representing India, faced disappointment by failing to make the cut at the Soudal Open 2025. The event proved challenging as both players fell short of the required one-under mark.

Veer Ahlawat showcased some improvement in his game, reducing his score from 74 to 69 on the second day, yet it wasn't enough. Meanwhile, Shubhankar Sharma finished his rounds with scores of 74 and 72, totaling four-over and missing the cut.

Scotsman Ewen Ferguson made the headlines by leading the tournament, boasting a remarkable 11 under par after maintaining a bogey-free performance across both initial rounds. Former leader Joost Luiten now holds third position at seven-under.