Shubman Gill: Leading India into a New Test Era

India's Test team embarks on a transitional phase with Shubman Gill as the newly-appointed captain for the England tour. As veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire, young talents like Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh join the squad. Former player, Sanjay Manjrekar, describes the team selection as 'strange' yet urges patience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:55 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team is on the cusp of a significant shift as it prepares for its England tour with fresh leadership under Shubman Gill. The young batsman has been handed the captaincy amidst a 'massive transition' following the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former India batsman, signaled out India's squad selection as 'strange' but emphasized the importance of patience with the new team composition. Reflecting this sentiment, former seam-allrounder Irfan Pathan extended congratulations to the squad while highlighting the challenges that await in the English summer.

Amid widespread encouragement from fellow players and IPL franchises, 25-year-old Gill, who has already led Gujarat Titans to success, is set to become India's fifth youngest Test captain. As he steps into his new role, there's anticipation and excitement surrounding Gill's potential to carve out a legacy of his own.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

