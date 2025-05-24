Shubman Gill: Leading India into a New Test Era

India's cricket team is on the cusp of a significant shift as it prepares for its England tour with fresh leadership under Shubman Gill. The young batsman has been handed the captaincy amidst a 'massive transition' following the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former India batsman, signaled out India's squad selection as 'strange' but emphasized the importance of patience with the new team composition. Reflecting this sentiment, former seam-allrounder Irfan Pathan extended congratulations to the squad while highlighting the challenges that await in the English summer.

Amid widespread encouragement from fellow players and IPL franchises, 25-year-old Gill, who has already led Gujarat Titans to success, is set to become India's fifth youngest Test captain. As he steps into his new role, there's anticipation and excitement surrounding Gill's potential to carve out a legacy of his own.

(With inputs from agencies.)