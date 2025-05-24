Left Menu

Leclerc Tops Monaco Practice as Hamilton Crashes in Drama-Filled Session

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time for Ferrari in the final Monaco Grand Prix practice session. Lewis Hamilton crashed into a wall, causing a session stoppage. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris trailed Leclerc in times, while Oscar Piastri leads the championship standings. Qualifying is set for 1400 GMT.

Charles Leclerc
  • Country:
  • Monaco

In a high-stakes final practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc delivered the fastest lap, asserting his dominance on a circuit where he has previously shone. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, experienced a setback, crashing into the wall and triggering a red flag with just two minutes remaining.

Leclerc clocked a lap time of one minute 10.953 seconds, edging out Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was 0.280 seconds slower on medium tires. McLaren's Lando Norris and current Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri followed closely behind, showcasing a competitive field ahead of the qualifying round.

The incident left Hamilton's car missing a front-right tire with damages that could impact his team's performance during the critical qualifying session starting at 1400 GMT. As racers gear up for qualifying, the pressure remains high on a track known for its challenging overtaking opportunities.

