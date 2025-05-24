Birendra Lakra: From Defender to Coach—New Era for Indian Junior Hockey

In a significant move, former defender Birendra Lakra has been announced as the assistant coach for the Indian junior men's hockey team, as per Hockey India on Saturday. The appointment comes as the team gears up for the Junior World Cup later this year.

Lakra will closely collaborate with renowned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, currently the team's main coach. At 35, Lakra is thrilled with the opportunity to guide the new generation of players on the international stage, sharing his invaluable experience and insights.

With the Junior Men's World Cup set for November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai, Lakra's role is pivotal in enhancing the team's defense. Sreejesh lauds this addition, emphasizing Lakra's experience, tactical intelligence, and calm leadership qualities that promise to benefit the young squad significantly.