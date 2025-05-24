Left Menu

Birendra Lakra: From Defender to Coach—New Era for Indian Junior Hockey

Birendra Lakra, a former defender, has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Indian junior men's hockey team. This move comes ahead of the Junior World Cup, where he will work alongside legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, aiming to bolster the team's defensive prowess and overall performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:33 IST
Birendra Lakra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, former defender Birendra Lakra has been announced as the assistant coach for the Indian junior men's hockey team, as per Hockey India on Saturday. The appointment comes as the team gears up for the Junior World Cup later this year.

Lakra will closely collaborate with renowned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, currently the team's main coach. At 35, Lakra is thrilled with the opportunity to guide the new generation of players on the international stage, sharing his invaluable experience and insights.

With the Junior Men's World Cup set for November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai, Lakra's role is pivotal in enhancing the team's defense. Sreejesh lauds this addition, emphasizing Lakra's experience, tactical intelligence, and calm leadership qualities that promise to benefit the young squad significantly.

