Mohamed Salah Shines as Premier League Player of the Season

Mohamed Salah was named Premier League player of the season after a remarkable campaign, scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists. His performances helped Liverpool secure their second title, and he might break the record for most goal involvements. Ryan Gravenberch was named young player of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:50 IST
Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been honored as the Premier League player of the season, following a spectacular campaign that saw him score 28 goals and provide 18 assists. This achievement was instrumental in Liverpool's triumphant journey to secure their second Premier League title.

Salah's accolade comes as part of a stellar season where the Egyptian forward became only the fifth player to win the award twice, joining the likes of Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo. As the season's final day looms, Salah leads the race for another Golden Boot with five more goals than his closest rival, Alexander Isak of Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch's impressive performances earned him the young player of the season title, highlighted by his unmatched ability to intercept and initiate attacks. The 23-year-old has been a pivotal figure in Liverpool's lineup, recording 59 interceptions and exhibiting significant versatility throughout the season.

