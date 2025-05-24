Manipur Triumphs at Inaugural Khelo India Beach Games

On Saturday, Manipur celebrated a significant victory by becoming the overall champions of the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games 2025. Despite tying with Maharashtra and Nagaland on five gold medals, Manipur's count of six silver medals propelled them to the top of the medal tally.

This event marked a historic achievement for Nagaland, finishing in the top three of a Khelo India event for the first time. Prominently featured was pencak silat, an Indonesian martial art, responsible for 28 of the 46 gold medals awarded, underscoring its growing popularity in India.

The final day presented thrilling contests in various sports, including beach volleyball and soccer. Kerala dominated beach soccer with a resounding 12-4 victory over Goa, while Tamil Nadu emerged triumphant in volleyball. The Games showcased emerging talents and the vibrant spirit of Indian sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)