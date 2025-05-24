Left Menu

Bashir Breaks Zimbabwe's Resistance in Thrilling Test

Zimbabwe faced a setback at lunch on day three of the test against England, with Shoaib Bashir breaking their stronghold. Despite Sean Williams's impressive 88 and Ben Curran's support, Zimbabwe trailed by 159 runs. England's bowlers struggled until Bashir's crucial wicket, putting pressure back on Zimbabwe.

Updated: 24-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:53 IST
Zimbabwe's resilience was tested on day three of the one-off test against England at Trent Bridge as they were reduced to 141-3 at lunch. Shoaib Bashir broke through late in the first session, leaving the visitors with a deficit of 159 after following on.

Starting from 30-2 in their second innings, Zimbabwe looked to Sean Williams for stability. Williams delivered an impressive 88 off 82 balls before being trapped lbw by Bashir. Ben Curran remained unbeaten with 36 runs, adding crucial support to Williams's innings.

Bowlers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, who accounted for dismissals on the previous day, found it tough to break the 122-run stand between Williams and Curran. However, Bashir's decisive strike ended the partnership, as a review confirmed the ball destined for the leg stump, furthering England's advantage.

