Left Menu

India Announces Squad for Australia Women's Cricket Tour

Shreyanka Patil and Bharti Fulmali rejoin India's T20I squad, while wicketkeeper G Kamalini and spinner Vaishnavi Sharma earn their first ODI selections for the upcoming tour in Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur leads both squads, poised to play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:03 IST
India Announces Squad for Australia Women's Cricket Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and batter Bharti Fulmali have made a comeback to the Indian T20I squad for the tour of Australia, marking a significant boost for the team. Additionally, wicketkeeper G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma are set to debut in their first ODI series.

The ODI squad sees the inclusion of Kashvee Gautam, as pacer Arundhati Reddy and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav are sidelined. Surprisingly, Harleen Deol is excluded from the T20I lineup. The squads will operate under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

The teams are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs between February 15 and March 1. A highly anticipated one-off Test will follow from March 6 to 9 in Perth. Venue details have been released, highlighting SCG, Manuka Oval, and Adelaide Oval for the T20Is, and ABF and Bellerive Oval for ODIs. The BCCI plans to announce the Test squad at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026