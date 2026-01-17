India Announces Squad for Australia Women's Cricket Tour

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and batter Bharti Fulmali have made a comeback to the Indian T20I squad for the tour of Australia, marking a significant boost for the team. Additionally, wicketkeeper G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma are set to debut in their first ODI series.

The ODI squad sees the inclusion of Kashvee Gautam, as pacer Arundhati Reddy and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav are sidelined. Surprisingly, Harleen Deol is excluded from the T20I lineup. The squads will operate under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

The teams are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs between February 15 and March 1. A highly anticipated one-off Test will follow from March 6 to 9 in Perth. Venue details have been released, highlighting SCG, Manuka Oval, and Adelaide Oval for the T20Is, and ABF and Bellerive Oval for ODIs. The BCCI plans to announce the Test squad at a later date.

