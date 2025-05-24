Stoppage-Time Drama: Pyramids Equalize Against Sundowns in Champions League Clash
In a dramatic turn of events, Egypt's Pyramids clinched a last-minute 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the African Champions League final, held on Saturday.
The Cairo club gained momentum after Walid El Karti's crucial equalizer in stoppage time, which leveled the score following Sundowns' lead through Lucas Ribeiro in the 54th minute at Loftus Versfeld.
The return leg is set for next Sunday at Cairo's Air Defence Stadium, where Pyramids will aim to capitalize on their late equalizer and secure the title.
