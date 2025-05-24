Lando Norris Secures Majestic Pole at Monaco Grand Prix

In a stunning show of speed, Lando Norris captured pole position for McLaren at the Monaco Grand Prix, posting a record-breaking lap time of one minute 09.954 seconds. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc trails closely in second, and Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri clinches third in a nail-biting qualifying round.

Norris's victory is a pivotal moment in his Formula One campaign, as he narrows the gap behind Piastri to 13 points despite Monaco's notorious difficulties in overtaking. Leclerc, aiming for a home victory, expressed the challenge of claiming the top spot from a second-place start.

However, the excitement came with setbacks for others. Mercedes experienced a dismal session after rookie Kimi Antonelli crashed, and George Russell stalled in the tunnel. Adding to the drama, penalties affected several drivers, further intensifying the race weekend.

