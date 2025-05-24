Left Menu

Lando Norris Secures Majestic Pole at Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris achieved a pole position for McLaren at the Monaco Grand Prix, setting a track record. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Oscar Piastri followed. Despite challenges, Norris's performance marks a significant step in his championship journey. Mercedes faced setbacks, capping off a thrilling qualifying session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:17 IST
Lando Norris Secures Majestic Pole at Monaco Grand Prix

In a stunning show of speed, Lando Norris captured pole position for McLaren at the Monaco Grand Prix, posting a record-breaking lap time of one minute 09.954 seconds. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc trails closely in second, and Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri clinches third in a nail-biting qualifying round.

Norris's victory is a pivotal moment in his Formula One campaign, as he narrows the gap behind Piastri to 13 points despite Monaco's notorious difficulties in overtaking. Leclerc, aiming for a home victory, expressed the challenge of claiming the top spot from a second-place start.

However, the excitement came with setbacks for others. Mercedes experienced a dismal session after rookie Kimi Antonelli crashed, and George Russell stalled in the tunnel. Adding to the drama, penalties affected several drivers, further intensifying the race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025