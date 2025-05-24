Sai Sudharsan: Ready for India's Test Cricket Challenge

Sai Sudharsan expressed a sense of awe regarding his first call-up to the Indian Test cricket team, set to play in an upcoming five-match series against England. 'It feels surreal,' he remarked, as conveyed by ESPNcricinfo, underscoring the immense fulfillment of a longstanding ambition for any cricketer.

In the wake of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements, Sudharsan is poised to be a part of India's revamped top order. Although traditionally an opener with Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy, Sudharsan has stated his readiness to adapt to any position for the national team.

Sudharsan also highlighted the privilege of representing India, demonstrating his willingness to follow the coaching staff's decisions. His Test debut could happen under Shubman Gill, recently named India's red-ball captain, and Sudharsan praised Gill's growth and talent.

The series, which starts on June 20, will see Sudharsan and Gill join the India A squad for a pre-series match against the England Lions. However, Sudharsan's immediate focus remains with the IPL, where Gujarat Titans have advanced to the knockout rounds.

Sudharsan noted the challenges of transitioning from T20 to Test cricket. 'The shift from white ball to red ball demands time,' he admitted, emphasizing the increased focus on basics and patience required for Test matches.

He is determined to use the time post-IPL for preparation, stressing the importance of patience both on and off the field as pivotal to succeeding in Test cricket. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)